30th annual Great Tri-State Rail Sale set for La Crosse Center

The 4000 Foundation Ltd. will hold the 30th annual Great Tri-State Rail Sale on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse.

Since 1992 the event has grown to become the region’s largest one-day railroad hobby sale, model railroad flea market and swap meet. It raises funds to maintain and restore the La Crosse Short Line Railroad Heritage Museum in Copeland Park.

The rail sale typically hosts vendors from six states offering 300 tables of railroad-related merchandise.

Admission is $5. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

The 4000 Foundation is a non-profit organization formed in 1989.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0