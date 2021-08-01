42 Wisconsin State Patrol cadets become officers at graduation ceremony

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s 66th Recruit Class was officially sworn into duty during a graduation ceremony in La Crosse on Friday.
The 42 new officers recently completed 26 weeks of comprehensive training. The courses covered traffic and criminal laws, emergency vehicle operations, firearms proficiency, communications, crisis management and lifesaving skills.
Gov. Tony Evers joined in the ceremony to help celebrate the new generation of officers.
“From responding to emergencies on the road, to promoting safe driving practices, to building relationships with the communities they serve, the State Patrol does important work to keep Wisconsinites and visitors safe as they travel across our state,” Evers said. “I extend my sincere thanks and congratulations to the 66th Recruit Class as they join the Wisconsin State Patrol.”
State Patrol officers serve in a variety of roles, including crash reconstruction experts, airplane and drone pilots, dignitary protection, K-9 and motorcycle officers.
State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell is welcoming the new troopers to his team of nearly 500 sworn officers.
“It takes a unique individual to dedicate themselves to serving others, to complete such a rigorous course of preparation, and to put themselves in harm’s way to keep others safe,” Burrell said.
State Patrol officers play a crucial role in protecting the public. They support highway safety by enforcing traffic laws, responding to incidents, helping stranded drivers, inspecting commercial motor vehicles, and working to combat illegal drugs and human trafficking.
“State Patrol officers are on the front line of highway safety, working to discourage risky driving and to encourage drivers to obey the law. That crucial mission has never been more important than it is right now,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.
Despite a decrease in traffic on the roads during the pandemic, Wisconsin — like many other states — has seen an increase in dangerous driving behavior and crashes in the past year and a half.
Last year, Wisconsin State Patrol officers made more than 166,000 traffic stops, provided help to more than 33,000 drivers, and inspected almost 28,000 commercial motor vehicles.
After graduating from the State Patrol Academy at Ft. McCoy, new officers are assigned to one of the State Patrol’s seven regional posts. The State Patrol’s next recruit class starts training in January 2022. Learn more about State Patrol career opportunities on the WisDOT website.
These are the new officers of the State Patrol’s 66th Recruit Class, their hometowns and assignments:
Michael R. Abraham, La Crosse, Wis., Dunn County trooper
Jesus O. Aguilar, Kenosha, Wis., Kenosha County trooper
David J.W. Arndt, Janesville, Wis., Rock County trooper
Daniel M Ayala, Genoa City, Wis., South Dane trooper
Paul J. Barrette, Marshall, Wis., Jefferson County trooper
Brad J. Boettner, Sheboygan, Wis., Outagamie County Trooper
Kyle W. Braun, Millston, Wis., Jackson County Trooper
Carlin M. Brien, Lake Mills, Wis., Waukesha County Trooper
Hayden K. Brown, Chicago, Ill., North Dane County Trooper
John H.M. Corey, Palmyra, Wis., Waukesha County Trooper
Lucas De Santana Gavioli, Curitiba, Brazil, Columbia County Trooper
Jose I. Del Rio Avina, Green Bay, Wis., North Dane County Trooper
Travis S. Eickstedt, West Bend, Wis., Winnebago County Trooper
Jordan J. Herman, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Monroe County Trooper
Lawrence J. Horwood, Wantage, England, South Dane Trooper
Eric J. Jende, Cudahy, Wis., Kenosha County Trooper
Brandon J. Jensen, Chippewa Falls, Wis., St. Croix County Trooper
Marah A. Kernosky, Wausau, Wis., Fond du Lac County Trooper
Christopher K. Kile, Menomonie, Wis., Eau Claire County Trooper
Thomas A. Lemanski, West Bend, Wis., Kenosha County Trooper
Alexander J. Lintner, Waterford, Wis., Kenosha County Trooper
Justin T. Luangaram, Monroe, Wis., South Dane Trooper
James R. Martin, Oshkosh, Wis., Washington County Trooper
Zakary R. McArdle, Verona, Wis., South Dane Trooper
Jared D. Miller, Appleton, Wis., Outagamie County Trooper
Chase A. Morris, Chippewa Falls, Wis., St. Croix County Trooper
Nicholas C. Nitka, Green Bay, Wis., Waushara County Trooper
Darren M. Reid, Stevens Point, Wis., Outagamie County Trooper
Jeffrey J. Repaal, Tomah, Wis., Juneau County Trooper
Jacob T. Salamonski, Green Bay, Wis., Sauk County Trooper
David L. Schwoerer, Columbus, Wis., Columbia County Trooper
Cory F. Sotka, Peshtigo, Wis., Fond du Lac County Trooper
Scott L. Sternweis, Appleton, Wis., Washburn County Trooper
Demitrius L. Tann, Valdosta, Ga., Racine County Trooper
Raymond F. Tolliver, Amery, Wis., St. Croix County Trooper
Brandon D. Treider, Milwaukee, Wis., Kenosha County Trooper
Caleb W. Truax, Ellsworth, Wis., Marinette County Trooper
Wameng Vang, Oshkosh, Wis., North Dane County Trooper
Aaron M. Yang, Tomah, Wis., Monroe County Trooper
David H. Yang, La Crosse, Wis., North Dane County Trooper
Alexander J. Zimmerle, Normal, Ill., Winnebago County Trooper
Dettrick J. Zimmerman, Blanchardville, Wis., North Dane County Trooper