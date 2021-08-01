42 Wisconsin State Patrol cadets become officers at graduation ceremony

State Patrol officers play a crucial role in protecting the public. They support highway safety by enforcing traffic laws, responding to incidents, helping stranded drivers, inspecting commercial motor vehicles, and working to combat illegal drugs and human trafficking.

“State Patrol officers are on the front line of highway safety, working to discourage risky driving and to encourage drivers to obey the law. That crucial mission has never been more important than it is right now,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.

Despite a decrease in traffic on the roads during the pandemic, Wisconsin — like many other states — has seen an increase in dangerous driving behavior and crashes in the past year and a half.

Last year, Wisconsin State Patrol officers made more than 166,000 traffic stops, provided help to more than 33,000 drivers, and inspected almost 28,000 commercial motor vehicles.

After graduating from the State Patrol Academy at Ft. McCoy, new officers are assigned to one of the State Patrol’s seven regional posts. The State Patrol’s next recruit class starts training in January 2022. Learn more about State Patrol career opportunities on the WisDOT website.