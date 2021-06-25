75th Alice in Dairyland Finals to take place in Dane County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has selected Dane County to host the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals, which will take place May 19-21, 2022 culminating at the Monona Terrace in Madison.

According to the University of Wisconsin–Division of Extension, more than 2,500 farms own and manage over 506,000 acres, or about 66%, of the county’s total land. The county’s diverse agriculture industry also provides more than 14,100 jobs and $3.1 billion in economic activity. With a strong movement towards purchasing local foods, $4 million of Dane County’s agricultural products are sold directly to consumers. The county’s main agricultural commodities include dairy cows, corn, soybeans, alfalfa hay, and winter wheat.

“Alice in Dairyland is one of the most recognizable figures in Wisconsin agriculture. The impact of Alice’s work to educate audiences across the state about our vibrant, diverse agriculture industry cannot be overstated,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.

“DATCP is proud to serve as the home of this long-standing, proud Wisconsin tradition. We look forward to an exciting year ahead as Dane County prepares to host the landmark 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals.”