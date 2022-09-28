96th Assembly candidates answer Tribune questions

Candidates for the 96th Assembly seat recently answered a series of Tribune questions and provide information about themselves. Here are the responses from challenger Jayne Swiggum (D) and incumbent Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R), followed by their bio information.

What policies do you think would best support farmers in the 96th District?

Swiggum: Single payer health care would best support farmers in the 96th District. I’ve spoken with a number of farmers who are teetering on losing their farms due to medical debt. No one should lose their homes or farms due to medical debt.

Oldenburg: As a fourth generation farmer, it has been a privilege and honor to work on legislation that impacts farmers in Wisconsin. I am proud to have advocated for grants that help dairy and meat processing plants so that there isn’t a backlog in production. Throughout the pandemic we saw a lot of people come together to buy local meat and dairy products. This is great for farmers, and I was happy to support a budget that included grants to support meat and dairy processors.

I also authored a budget motion that provides grants through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for cooperative feasibility studies. Cooperatives are a great resource for farmers, and great for communities. I am happy to have advocated for this grant program.

I also advocated for the state’s apprenticeship program, which is important because it can prepare students for a career in the trades. It is important for farmers that we keep promoting the trades because tradesmen are an important part of the agriculture industry.

How urgent do you think it is to act on climate change, and what policies do you support to combat its effects, especially in the 96th District?

Oldenburg: Throughout my time in the legislature I have worked on several pieces of legislation, and supported community groups that are working to ensure the health of our water and soil. I authored Assembly Bill 54 that makes updates to the farmland preservation program, in an effort to increase participation in the program. This program keeps farmland being farmed, and requires landowners to adhere to conservation standards in order to qualify for a per-acre tax credit for participating in the program. This program helps with nutrient management, reduces runoff, and keeps farmland as farmland.

I supported a bill that helps farmers to put in cover crops; this is another important practice that helps with soil and water quality, and reduces runoff. We have several farmer led watershed organizations in our area. I have enjoyed working with them, and assisting them in securing grant funding for their conservation efforts. These watershed organizations focus on what conservation efforts can be put into practice to help with soil and water quality. Some of these organizations have used their grant funding for cover crops, and grazing operations.

I look forward to the opportunity to continue supporting conservation legislation and community organizations.

Swiggum: Climate change is real and must be addressed. In rural communities like my hometown of Gays Mills, there are acres and acres of vacant land from loss of homes in the flood zone which are being mowed weekly by the village. We could easily decrease the use of fossil fuels by planting trees or prairie in areas where homes have been demolished and the land condemned due to flooding of the Kickapoo. Pollinators would be drawn to the area which benefits farmers as well. There are programs already in place for tree planting and we should be doing this in as many villages and townships as possible to decrease our carbon footprint.

A number of school districts in the region are hosting referendums this fall, with some citing stagnant state funding as an issue. Do you think the state should boost funding for school districts, and where do you rank schools when it comes to prioritizing state funding?

Swiggum: The state budget for education is gradually increasing due to Governor Evers’ efforts, but schools are receiving nowhere near the funding that they had before Governor Walker. School districts like North Crawford are in rural areas and the tax base is far less than extremely wealthy school districts like Brookfield. Our children’s education should not be based upon the zip code in which they live.

We are also suffering under a teacher shortage in Wisconsin which is directly related to Act 10 and the lack of forward thinking in 2011. We must bolster the education budgets of schools so that the quality of education is the same, regardless of zip code. Education should be one of the top three priorities for our state budget.

Oldenburg: My colleagues in the legislature and I understand that the cost to operate a school district is going up through no fault of their own, and inflation is having an even bigger impact on the school funding issue. We know there is going to be a big drop off in federal aid for school funding, and the legislature will have to address school funding in the next state budget. One large cost for school districts is special education funding, and I would like to see that increased in the next budget. This legislative session we funded K-12 public schools at the highest level ever, we increased funding by $700 million.

I do support the model of referendum for requesting increased school funding. I support this because the taxpayers go to the polls and vote on the request for funding from the school district, and they know how it will impact them directly.

The state is currently working with a $3.8 billion budget surplus. How do you think that money should be spent?

Oldenburg: The surplus number is an estimate, and we will know the exact amount of money in the budget surplus next year.

The state issues shared revenue payments to municipalities to help with their costs, and lessen the burden on local taxpayers. I truly believe we are going to need to look at these shared revenue payments. The cost of municipalities providing services to their citizens is going up due to inflation, through no fault of their own. I think this would be a potentially good use of some of the projected surplus.

I also think that we could use some of this money to address the childcare and workforce shortages. Both of these issues need to be addressed for Wisconsin’s economy, and I think that addressing one helps the other, this could be a good use of some of the projected surplus.

Finally, I think it is of the utmost importance that if we are going to spend some of the surplus money, that we do so wisely, part of that would be through providing a middle-class tax cut. We are dealing with record high inflation and returning this money back to taxpayers would be beneficial for Wisconsinites.

Swiggum: Three areas where the budget should be spent are education, inflation relief, and healthcare. (See previous question about Education.) The people of the 96th Assembly District are struggling financially with the highest inflation in 40 years, so inflation relief would help many who are struggling to put food on the table. Getting everyone in Wisconsin healthcare regardless of ability to pay will lead to healthy people and you need healthy people for a healthy economy. No one should go bankrupt or lose their home due to medical debt.

Jayne Swiggum

Age: 55 (2/27/2022)

Hometown: Gays Mills, WI

Family: Married, 3 stepchildren, 3 school-age grandchildren

Job: Registered Nurse, Gundersen Health System

Prior elected office: none

Other public service: RN X 22 years, English teacher 7 years

Education: Diploma—North Crawford High School; BA English Education—Viterbo College; BS Nursing—UW Milwaukee

Loren Oldenburg

Age: 57—September 8, 1965

Hometown: Viroqua, Wisconsin

Family: Married to Linda

Job: Farmer, State Representative for the 96th Assembly District, Small Business Owner

Prior elected office: State Representative 96th Assembly District—(first elected in 2018)

Town of Harmony Town Chairman

Westby Cooperative Creamery—(2003-2017, Board President, 2012-2017)

Chaseburg Cenex Cooperative—(1999-2018, Board President, 2016-2018)

Other public service: Viroqua Church of Christ—Trustee, Vernon County Farm Bureau Member

Education: Attended University of Wisconsin La Crosse

Email or website: oldenburgforassembly@gmail.com.