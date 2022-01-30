A duo with a difference: Dueling pianos at Heider Center

On Saturday Feb. 5 the Heider Center will host a show called “Duelly Noted — Dueling Pianos.” The show’s two pianists — Jacy Smith and Cassondra Meyer — offer a departure from the typically male-dominated dueling piano scene and it goes well beyond the fact that they’re both highly talented women.

“For the most part we’re not dueling against each other,” Meyer said. “We’re more of a team and we try and get the audience to become part of the show. We can pretty much play anything for any demographic.”

The two have been performing in the Twin Cities area since their teens and are more than comfortable joking with each other on stage. They met while studying vocal performance at the McNally Smith College of Music and, according to Smith, they did not hit it off at first but are now best friends.

The duo’s superior vocal skills set them apart from similar acts. “We’re very different singers who are talented in different genres,” Meyer said. She added that they know each other so well that they often instinctively take different harmonies that blend together perfectly.

“The most common response we get after a performance is ‘You have such amazing voices!’” Meyers said.

Surprisingly, although Minnesota is about as far from the ocean as you can get, both Smith and Meyer had stints at sea after graduating from the College of Music. Smith was hired as a lead vocalist for Carnival Cruise Lines and Meyer had a similar position with the Holland American Cruise Lines.

Those jobs provided great training for their dueling piano gigs (Meyer, for example, had to know 300 songs before she could even audition). Prior to their Heider Center show the two will provide a text message line whereby audience members can send in song requests by phone.

“We’ll either play the whole song or do a snippet and mash it up with other songs,” Meyer said.

Besides being able to play and sing an astounding number of hits from the ’60s on up through the present day, the duo has also become adept at reading an audience. “We might come out with the intention of playing ‘I Will Survive,’ Meyer said, “but after one look at the audience we’ll decide to go with ‘Great Balls of Fire.’”

Their relatively young age is another difference according to Meyers. “Most duelling pianists are middle-aged and some are into their 50s and 60s,” she said. “Although we’ve been doing this for 14 years we’re in our mid-30s with young kids at home.”

Meyer said the pandemic has given her new appreciation for the power of entertainment to bring strangers together.

“I think people have missed the overall enjoyment of just being able to kick back and relax and receive the gift of song in a group,” Meyer said. “Whether it’s relief from a long day at work or something stressful at home, one song can change your whole attitude toward life.”

