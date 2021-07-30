AARP sounds alarm on vaccination rates for Wisconsin nursing homes staff

The latest release of AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard finds that just one in five facilities nationwide meets the threshold of having at least 75% of staff fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin falls well short of that threshold with just 14.7% of facilities with 75% or more of staff fully vaccinated as of June 20. The dashboard incorporates new data on vaccination rates among staff and residents.

Nationally, slightly more than half of health care workers in nursing homes were fully vaccinated (56%) and about 78% of residents were fully vaccinated as of the week ending June 20. Vaccination rates vary widely from state to state, ranging from less than half of staff (41%) in Louisiana to a high of 84% in Hawaii.

Wisconsin is slightly better than the national average on fully vaccinated staff (57.5%) and slightly better than the national average on fully vaccinated nursing home residents at 82.2%.

AARP’s analysis also found that 37.7% of Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of direct care workers, which is a problem that has persisted through the pandemic and much higher than the national average of 23.5%.