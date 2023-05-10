SPARTA — The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will sell advanced carnival tickets at 111 Milwaukee St. in Sparta for the A&P Enterprise Carnival at Butterfest from 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, until they are sold out; 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, until sold out; and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, until sold out.

According to the festival press release, there will be limited quantities sold daily to ensure everyone has a chance to take advantage of these special tickets that cost $10 for five tickets. Each person, age 16 and older, will be able to purchase up to $50 per day so all community members get an equal opportunity to purchase the tickets. The advance tickets are good for all rides starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8. Each advance ticket is good for any ride compared to regular tickets that take multiple tickets per ride.