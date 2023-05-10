SPARTA — The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will sell advanced carnival tickets at 111 Milwaukee St. in Sparta for the A&P Enterprise Carnival at Butterfest from 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, until they are sold out; 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, until sold out; and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, until sold out.
According to the festival press release, there will be limited quantities sold daily to ensure everyone has a chance to take advantage of these special tickets that cost $10 for five tickets. Each person, age 16 and older, will be able to purchase up to $50 per day so all community members get an equal opportunity to purchase the tickets. The advance tickets are good for all rides starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8. Each advance ticket is good for any ride compared to regular tickets that take multiple tickets per ride.
Schedule for the carnival (subject to weather):
- 5-10 p.m. June 8 with wristband, regular and advanced tickets
- 3-10 p.m. June 9 with regular and advanced tickets
- Noon to 5 p.m. June 10 with wristband, regular and advanced tickets noon to 10 p.m.
- Noon to 4 p.m. June 11 regular and advanced tickets
Regular tickets will cost $1.25 each or 20 for $20. Rides take three or more regular tickets.
For more information about Butterfest, visit www.spartabutterfest.com.