Altra Federal Credit Union will host event for home buyers

Altra Federal Credit Union will host a free event for first-time home buyers from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at its Operations Center, 1700 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska.

Attendees may chat with professionals and ask any questions they have. In addition to learning about the pre-approval process and loan choices, they’ll get answers from home inspectors, builders, Realtors and more.

“Purchasing your first home can be an exciting experience,” said Tara Mayberry, real estate market manager for Altra. “We want to simplify that process by having local experts here who can provide tips and answer all your questions in one convenient location.”

Regardless of where new buyers are at in the purchase process, the event is set up to help them make informed decisions. Attendees will receive a home buying guide, learn about the Altra Home app and how they can qualify for a special closing cost coupon.

To attend, register online at www.altra.org by March 4.

Complementary appetizers and refreshments will be served, and attendees can register for door prizes.

