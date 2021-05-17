Amber alert issued in Menomonie for teen

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday.

Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses.

Stephenson was last seen with Brandon A. Morgan, 19, of Menomonie on Sunday morning, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. They were last seen on foot and there is currently no known vehicle associated with them.

Morgan, 19, is a 6-foot-4, 166-pound male with brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

It is unknown what their destination is, but possibly could be heading to Minnesota. Both subjects stated they would be going underground and have since cut off all communication and turned off cellphones.

If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0