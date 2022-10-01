Andrew Bakken: Is Van Orden going to stand up for you and me?

The truth needs so little rehearsal. When Derrick Van Orden extols his term as a Navy Seal, he freely admits that those who pledge loyalty to the Constitution should not participate in a riot to violate it.

As the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on January 12, 2021 said, “The violent riot in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on our Constitutional process. As service members must support and defend the Constitution, so Mr. Van Orden's participation in the Jan 6 riots is not only against our traditions, values, and oath, it is an act to disrupt the constitutional process and is against the law.”

And Van Orden admitted in an op-ed in the Tribune of being at the riot, acting against the very Constitution he swore to protect. Candidates' words show us which of our leaders are accountable, and like Van Orden, which are willing to twist the truth to their own ambitions.

Is Van Orden going to stand up for you and me, or for violating our Constitution whenever he feels like it? It's a question we all must ask ourselves before November.

Andrew Bakken

La Crosse