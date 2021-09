The American Legion's annual Rock the Vets event will be held Sunday at American Legion Post 52, 711 6th Street S in La Crosse.

It features the Great River Troubadours, The Executives, and more performers on two stages from noon to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance and can be ordered by calling 608-782-3232. Tickets will be $20 at the event.

For more information visit the Rock the Vets Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0