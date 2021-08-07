Ashley for the Arts returns Thursday in Arcadia after 2020 cancellation

Ashley for the Arts is ready to bring the area community back together after last year's cancellation due to COVID-19.

The annual event -- which is full of music, arts activities and other festivities -- is designed to help give back to the community, both by providing low cost access to the arts and by donating to local organizations.

With large sponsors covering most of the costs of the festival, the ticket revenue and other money raised can cover the small amount still needed for expenses and then the rest can be donated back to groups and institutions such as area schools -- including Winona Area Public Schools and schools in La Crosse -- food pantries, local clubs and more.

In 2019 alone, Ashley for the Arts was able to donate $590,000 to over 60 non-profit organizations in the area, according to the festival's website.

"With having a year off, we wanted to make sure we came back strong," Ashley for the Arts event director Cole Bawek said.

He shared that Ashley for the Arts is a large financial opportunity for many of those non-profit organizations.

"By not having the event last year, it hurt those organizations," Bawek said. "We (hope) we can bring people here safely so we can help support our communities."