Ashley for the Arts returns with big names and a good cause

Memorial Park’s 54-acres are home to the festival. The park is known for its Soldier’s Walk, one of the premier war memorials in the U.S. outside of Washington, D.C., a must-see while onsite.

The parks’ ballfields will feature an Art & Craft Fair comprised of nearly 100 vendors, an interactive art space where you can tie dye your own tee or try your hand at wood carving, and an inflatable air park with bounce houses and obstacle courses.

The list goes on with a variety of off-stage entertainment including: fireworks, hot-air balloons, a petting zoo, bingo, axe throwing, yard games, street performers, balloon artists, a 20th century circus, a ukulele workshop, a world yo-yo champion, a bubbleoligist and more!

The event kicks off Thursday night with a complimentary show by the Marshall Tucker Band, the first ever national act on Thursday. The Pursuit of a Cure 5K run/walk kicks off at 6 pm, raising money to advance medical research and help offset medical costs that cancer patients incur.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a Painting in the Park workshop, inflatable air park, and music performances by The Memories and Blondie Blue.