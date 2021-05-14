At Viterbo, Maya Roberts blossoms as a leader

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roberts has taken part in Viterbo’s Honors Program, served on the university’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee, and has been involved since her sophomore year in the Viterbo Voyagers, serving as president of the organization this year. Voyagers lead tours for prospective students and their families, and Roberts has a passion for sharing her love of Viterbo in leading the tours. “I absolutely love it. It’s one of my favorite things to do, to show prospective students and their families around campus.”

For the past two seasons, Roberts has served as a volleyball team captain, a role she will have again next year. She is quick to downplay the title, though.

“We have a structure we’ve created where we try to make sure everybody on the team is a leader,” Roberts said. “Sure, there’s a captain designation, but we have a lot of leaders on this team.”

That’s a servant leader view of things, and it’s just what Viterbo volleyball coach Ryan DeLong would expect Roberts to say.

“Maya is a natural leader that lights up the room when she is around,” DeLong said. “She thinks big picture and always has other people’s best interest in mind. Maya is a person who is always putting others in front of herself.