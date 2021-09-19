Back roads from Wisconsin's past

WEST SALEM — The village of Neshonoc was one of those towns whose fate was decided by the railroad. But its long legacy of providing power, first for milling and later for electricity, still services the area. The residents of the town, along with many of its buildings, moved to nearby West Salem — so the town never really died; it just relocated.

Enfin Enfinson was the first to the area in 1850, followed in the next year by several other families — most notably Thomas Leonard as well as Monroe Palmer and his brother Horace Palmer. The Palmers were from a family of builders who specialized in mills. They had several patents for milling appliances, so it was inevitable they would build a pond and mill using the water from the La Crosse River.

The first mill on the site was used for sawing logs and grinding wheat, a major commodity at that time; the pond dam was built from walnut trees found in a nearby grove. By 1855 the mill was doing a booming business and the village of Neshonoc was platted out, with an ambitious 18 blocks and 147 lots covering 15 acres.