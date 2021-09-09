Badger State Soldiers continue battling wildfires in western states

However, 1st Lt. Meredith Porter, the officer in charge and a pilot with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation, said the demanding work schedules have not affected the soldiers in a negative way.

“All our soldiers are very happy to be here to help in any way they can,” she said. “Despite long days, morale is high and everybody knows they are here doing what they can to help and to learn.”

“In this mission, the biggest thing I’ve learned is to be flexible on adjusting our techniques and methods for performing the mission,” said Sgt. Zachary Hoy, a crew chief in the same unit as Porter. “Different from last year, we got to try out a different style water bucket and we, as a crew, had to make some changes to smooth out the process of filling the bucket with water. It was a challenge learning how this bucket behaves differently from our buckets we brought from home.”

Porter echoed Hoy’s statement on the learning curve with the water buckets and adds that she has learned about a couple other aspects as well.