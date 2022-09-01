Bangor School District launches referendum website

The Bangor School District has launched an informational website to help voters learn more about the November 2022 capital referendum.

Bangor.ReferendumFacts.org contains comprehensive information on the proposed $24 million capital referendum, which seeks to address both educational and infrastructure needs across the district.

Some of the specific components of the website include:

The Needs

Information on prioritized educational and infrastructure needs, including summaries of both staff and community input during the planning process.

The Plan

Lists of proposed projects at each building, as well as conceptual floor plans for additions and remodeling.

The Investment

Details on historical tax rates and the estimated tax impact of the $24 million capital referendum.

Frequently Asked Questions

There is a dedicated portion of the website for frequently asked questions, with detailed answers, as well as ways to find additional information.

Voting Information

The site provides specifics on what is on the ballot, in addition to links to learn more about how, when and where to vote.

“From the start of the planning process, the District has worked hard to make detailed information available to our staff and community, so they have the opportunity to be well informed regarding facility planning and the November 8 referendum,” said David Brokopp, Ph.D., District Superintendent.

The district has also scheduled informational presentations at the Elementary School on September 28, and the Middle/High School on October 12.

For more information, contact Brokopp at 608-486-5202 or dbrokopp@bangorsd.net.