The Holmen Area Rotary Club is kicking off its "Battle of the Beards" contest to support community needs in the Coulee Region, as well as support awareness for Men's cancer.
The event will be 5 to 9 p.m. Nov, 30 at the Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 St. Andrew St., La Crosse.
The 21-and-up contest will feature six judged categories, including full and partial beards, fake beards, and styled beards and mustaches, as well as first- through third-place awards.
The Rotary club suggests registering early, as more than 70 contestants and 350 attendees are expected for this event, supported by Pearl Street Brewery, Bad Cat Digital and Explore La Crosse.
The event aligns with, and has a special judged category of beards grown for, No-Shave November, an event started to bring awareness to men's cancer. More about this event can be learned at no-shave.org.
Registration, ticket purchases, and donation information can be found at battleofthebeardswi.com.
