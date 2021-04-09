Be the brewmaster: Raffle offers unique opportunity

The lucky winner in a new spring fundraiser will have the opportunity to brew their own beer at La Crosse’s Pearl Street Brewery.

Valley View Rotary is holding its first “Be the Brewmeister” raffle. It runs through Thursday, June 17. Tickets are $10 each. Participants must be 21 or older to accept the grand and second place prizes.

The grand prize includes an opportunity to name and help create a unique batch of one of four styles of Pearl Street Brewery beer. The winner will be involved with label design, beer production, brewing day and packing day. They will receive five cases of the personalized beer.

Second place will include a two-hour social at Pearl Street Brewery for 10-12 people. The winner will receive a choice of a 1/6th keg of beer and appetizers, along with a brewery tour.

Third through 10th place winners will take home $50 gift cards to La Crosse area restaurants or businesses.

The winners will be drawn during Valley View Rotary Club’s Moon Tunes concert in Riverside Park the evening of Thursday, June 17. If Moon Tunes is unable to be held because of COVID, the drawing will take place on the new bandshell. Participants need not be present to win.