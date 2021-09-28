Beer Institute names '2021 Beer Champions' in Congress

The Beer Institute named 12 members of Congress, including Rep. Ron Kind, as its “2021 Beer Champions” for their leadership in supporting federal policies that aid U.S. brewers, beer importers and beer industry suppliers.

The Beer Institute recognized them for securing permanent excise tax relief, championing efforts for tax relief for products that spoiled due to closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring the recommendations in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans reflect a preponderance of the scientific evidence.

“More than two million Americans owe their livelihood to a vibrant American beer industry, and that would not be possible without the leadership of our Beer Champions,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders, the production, distribution and sale of beer create good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. While the beer industry continues to face significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our champions in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue to produce and serve America’s favorite alcohol beverage.

"These legislators were instrumental in securing permanent excise tax relief for all brewers and beer importers, crafting legislative provisions to help the beer industry and our partners in hospitality recover from COVID-19 related shock losses, and ensuring that U.S. nutrition policy reflects scientific evidence. We are thankful for their support and look forward to working with them for years to come.”

The 12 legislators recognized as 2021 Beer Champions are:

• Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

• Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

• Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

• Senator Kevin Cramer (R- ND)

• Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

• Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

• Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

• Representative Andy Harris (R-MD)

• Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)

• Representative Ron Kind (D-WI)

• Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL)

• Representative Richard Neal (D-MA)

The Beer Institute recognized the 2021 Beer Champions at a reception on September 28

