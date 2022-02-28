Bluff Country Tale Spinners to present Celtic Stories and Music

Get your Irish on after the St. Patrick’s Day parade with Celtic Stories and Music at the Pump House on March 12.

The Bluff Country Tale Spinners will present Celtic stories starting at 7:30 pm. Joining the tellers will be musician and harpist Ariane Lydon. The Celtic tales will include stories from Ireland, Scotland, and Brittany and will be told by Bluff Country Tale Spinner members Gwyn Calvetti, Steve Hardin, Mary Lawrence, Pete Petersilie, Terry Visger, Amy Jo Vanarsdall, Teri Wachuta, and Tom Williams with emcee Ken Visger.

An Irish themed basket will also be raffled. Doors and bar open at 7, and Ariane will set the Celtic mood when she begins playing at 7:15. The stories start at 7:30.

Tickets are available at www.thepumphouse.org.

