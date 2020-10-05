Brat dinner to raise money for Harry J. Olson Senior Center Oct. 29

The Harry J. Olson Senior Center will host its final fundraiser this year for its "Save the Building" campaign, with a brat dinner on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The group is offering both dine-in and drive-by options from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., or until dinners are gone.

The event is catered by Pogy's Catering, and the dinners can be purchased for $8, and will include a brat with sauerkraut, potato salad and baked beans.

There are 300 tickets available, and they must be purchased by Thursday, Oct. 22.

To purchase a ticket, call the senior center office at 608-781-2122 between 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., or leave a message. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the group directly at 608-783-4076.

Pledge applications and donations will also be accepted.

Those with tickets can pick up dinners at the Harry J. Olson parking lot at 1607 North St., and can either dine-in or take the meal to-go.