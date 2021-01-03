Campus connection: Poet helps Viterbo student find the music of language

“Eventually the first line pops into my head and I just follow the music of the language,” Bernthal said. “I think the poem reveals itself as its being written; it’s not so much an act of me willing it to be a certain form or result.”

Bernthal wrote about over 20 poems for the two classes. Some of the students used the words as lyrics for songs they composed, while others took inspiration from Bernthal’s lines to create their own songs and music. Haupert plans to create a webpage of videos soon that will feature the pieces of music created through the project. She said working with Bernthal triggered new creativity in some students, while the poet also inspired the students to think of the kind of life they may pursue in the future.

“He gave them permission to be who they want to be,” Haupert said. “You don’t have to just have a conventional job, you can actually make up your life and put food on the table at the same time and that lesson was really valuable for the students as well; once they interface with a personality and a person like that, they start to reimagine themselves.”