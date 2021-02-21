Campus Connection: Suits for Success tradition carries on

Every year, Western Technical College’s business management students help organize and create Suits for Success, a one-day free shopping experience held on campus.

The event is open to the community, offering individuals a chance to pick out professional clothing at no cost. In recent years, the event has expanded, offering tie tying demonstrations, resume reviews, and professional headshots to students and members of the community who normally couldn’t afford them. The class is part of Western’s Community Engagement program, where classes work on service learning projects that help benefit the community.

“You can see their faces gleaming, as they may have never tried on a suit before, or they’ve never had the means or access to this clothing for a job interview,” said Shannon Corcoran, the instructor leading the class. “It’s just a very rewarding event — not only for our students, but seeing how we can meet the needs of the community.”

Last year’s event was one of the last in-person events held at Western before COVID-19 closed the majority of campus. Even last fall, Corcoran wasn’t sure what, if anything, could be done to keep Suits for Success going in 2021.