Campus Connection: UW-L theater production recounts memories of 9/11

After the fall semester, five of the course’s seven students continued to work on the play with guidance from Kincman and Parmeter.

The more they worked, the more they noticed themes and details that tied the stories together.

As a parent, Parmeter identified with first responders with children.

Kincman noted that 35 people described how blue the sky was that morning, as well as the surprising number of shoe references.

“Whether it was people running so fast they ran out of their shoes, or shoes being found in the wreckage, it kept coming up,” she says.

Kincman and Parmeter have their own memories of Sept. 11 — where they were, what they were doing — but the students assisting with the play do not.

Those fresh perspectives allowed the team to approach the script with greater freedom and flexibility, and fewer preconceived notions.

Researching for the play also gave the students a clearer window into a monumental moment in history — one with which they had been relatively unfamiliar.