Candice Tlustosch announces candidacy for La Crosse County Circuit Court - Branch 1

Candice Tlustosch has announced her candidacy for Brach 1 of La Crosse County Circuit Court. The non-partisan election will be held in April 2023.

Tlustosch served previously as La Crosse County Branch 5 Circuit Court Judge in 2015. "I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve La Crosse County in a new term as Circuit Court Judge. I was honored and humbled by the experience in 2015, and can’t wait to do it again.”

Originally from Montana, Tlustosch completed her undergraduate degree at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and earned her J.D. from University of Wisconsin Law School in 2005. She has practiced law in the La Crosse area since graduation, and knows from her previous term on the bench how valuable general practice experience is to the position.

"I have 17 years of broad legal experience in the La Crosse area. Instead of specializing in only one area such as family or criminal law, I have essentially handled all areas of law. Our community needs a judge with experience in all cases that come before the bench, and I have that," Tlustosch said. "Compassion and fairness to all parties is also necessary, so it is important for judges to act without bias.”

Tlustosch is currently the owner of Tlustosch Law Office, LLC, located in downtown La Crosse. "Running my own law firm has given me the chance to know and understand the people behind the cases I handle," Tlustosch continued. "While I have enjoyed advocating for my clients in my practice, I look forward to again serving all of La Crosse County by providing a neutral playing field and a predictable set of rules for all parties that appear before me."

She and her husband Ty reside in West Salem where they are raising their three daughters.

