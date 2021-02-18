Chancellor Gow: UW-La Crosse hoping, preparing for more traditional fall semester,

Chancellor Joe Gow shared the following message with the UW-La Crosse campus this afternoon:
"Dear students and colleagues:
"It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 altered our world, and I’m sure many of you are experiencing pandemic fatigue. Sometimes, it feels as if COVID-19 will never end, and we’ll never get back to the best parts of our old traditions. But I assure you there is a light at the end of the tunnel. UW-La Crosse is hoping and preparing for a much more traditional fall semester, and we need your help to make that happen.
"Here’s what fall 2021 could look like:
• A vast majority of undergraduate courses (up to 95%) held in-person
• A restored sense of belonging and community in our residence halls
• A more robust complement of campus dining options
• A return to live arts and entertainment, including music and theatre
• An active in-person rec. and intramural sports schedule
• A large number of choices for in-person student orgs, events and activities
• A chance to study and hang-out with friends — and not just virtually
• An overall renewal of the connections and traditions that make UWL so special
"None of this is guaranteed. But here’s how you can help make it happen:
• Continue following health and safety guidelines: mask, distance, wash your hands
• Continue adhering to campus testing policies
• Get vaccinated when you’re able and eligible
"I’m so proud of the way our students, staff and faculty have persevered through this difficult year. I’m looking forward to a time, in the not-so-distant future, when we can come together and regain a sense of normalcy. It’s up to us to make those brighter days a reality. Thanks for all you're doing!
Best wishes,
Joe
Joe Gow, Chancellor
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse"
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
