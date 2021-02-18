Chancellor Gow: UW-La Crosse hoping, preparing for more traditional fall semester,

"It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 altered our world, and I’m sure many of you are experiencing pandemic fatigue. Sometimes, it feels as if COVID-19 will never end, and we’ll never get back to the best parts of our old traditions. But I assure you there is a light at the end of the tunnel. UW-La Crosse is hoping and preparing for a much more traditional fall semester, and we need your help to make that happen.