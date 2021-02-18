 Skip to main content
Chancellor Gow: UW-La Crosse hoping, preparing for more traditional fall semester,
Chancellor Gow: UW-La Crosse hoping, preparing for more traditional fall semester,

Chancellor Joe Gow shared the following message with the UW-La Crosse campus this afternoon:

"Dear students and colleagues:

"It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 altered our world, and I’m sure many of you are experiencing pandemic fatigue. Sometimes, it feels as if COVID-19 will never end, and we’ll never get back to the best parts of our old traditions. But I assure you there is a light at the end of the tunnel. UW-La Crosse is hoping and preparing for a much more traditional fall semester, and we need your help to make that happen.

"Here’s what fall 2021 could look like:

• A vast majority of undergraduate courses (up to 95%) held in-person

• A restored sense of belonging and community in our residence halls

• A more robust complement of campus dining options

• A return to live arts and entertainment, including music and theatre

• An active in-person rec. and intramural sports schedule

• A large number of choices for in-person student orgs, events and activities

• A chance to study and hang-out with friends — and not just virtually

• An overall renewal of the connections and traditions that make UWL so special

"None of this is guaranteed. But here’s how you can help make it happen:

• Continue following health and safety guidelines: mask, distance, wash your hands

• Continue adhering to campus testing policies

• Get vaccinated when you’re able and eligible

"I’m so proud of the way our students, staff and faculty have persevered through this difficult year. I’m looking forward to a time, in the not-so-distant future, when we can come together and regain a sense of normalcy. It’s up to us to make those brighter days a reality. Thanks for all you're doing!

Best wishes,

Joe

Joe Gow, Chancellor

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse"

