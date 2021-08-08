Chris Hardie: Take time to nominate Rising Stars

Our past winners represent the diverse workforce in our region — teachers, doctors, nurses, business owners, nonprofit leaders, instructors, public service workers and others whose commitment to their work or community service groups sets the bar for engaged citizenry. These are men and women who are committed to making their communities a better place to live and work. They do it without the spotlight nor do they seek recognition — it’s just part of who they are.

Sometimes people ask why we restrict the nomination to those under 40 when we have older leaders in our region making a difference as well. Because the economic success of our region depends on our future. Our ability to attract young families to our region is critical for our future prosperity. We need more young adults to live and work here and to raise their children here. Showcasing our best and brightest can be a way to attract others.

Many years ago, I was once nominated for a national journalism recognition when I was under 40. My story was published in a national journalism magazine along with 19 others from around the country. I was humbled by the honor and admired the work and effort of my fellow nominees. Their stories made me even more determined to excel as a journalist and community leader.