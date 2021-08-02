City looking at converting Riverside Park fish hatchery building into wedding venue, Airbnb

"And to be able to have the public take advantage of that, too, I think that it would be a big asset to the park," Kahlow said.

"I think that offering some type of venue for special events that can partner off of the park itself is exactly the type of benefit that we would like to see in a partner down there," Odegaard said. "The biggest complaint we get at Riverside Park is that it's not big enough."

The building is currently listed on the local, state and national register for historic structures, but city staff said that does not put limitations on renovations to the interior. Because the developer does not plan on using historic tax credits on the exterior, there are also no limitations, though staff said Hatchery plans to develop it as if there were.

Under its current zoning, the building can largely only be used as office government office space, which would require the city to bring it up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This likely would mean the city would need to install an elevator, which doesn't seem possible without compromising the historical nature of the building, officials said.

The La Crosse Planning Department recommended approval of the zoning for the project, writing in its report: