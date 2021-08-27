City of Winona mask mandate canceled by council

The Winona City Council decided Friday morning to rescind the mask mandate that was put in place by Mayor Scott Sherman Wednesday and enacted Thursday.
Masks will no longer be required in indoors spaces in public places in Winona.
The city council voted 4-3 to rescind the mandate, with Steve Young, Aaron Repinski, George Borzyskowski, and Michelle Alexander supporting the rescination.
The rescination was greatly supported by many in the community who took to social media Wednesday and Thursday in disappointment over the mandate.
The city received many negative comments about the decision to require masks, especially with the mandate being enacted so quickly — as it was announced after business hours Wednesday and was enacted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Business owners were amongst those against the decision, Winona Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Christie Ransom said during a press conference Thursday.
She said that many business owners she spoke to after the decision was made said that they believed the decision was an overstep of the mayor’s powers.
Health officials did step up Friday during the emergency city council meeting to share about the importance of wearing masks in the community.
Winona Health’s CEO/president Rachelle Schultz, Winona County Health and Human Services director Karen Sanness and Winona County Health and Human Services supervisor Melanie Tatge shared that the current spike in the city is very concerning.
Tatge shared with the council that the county was, as of Thursday, at a seven-day COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people of 402.11.
This high case rate puts the county at a high transmission level, which begins at 100.
The average cases per day for the week leading up to Thursday was at 30.2 cases, which is a quick increase from the week of Aug. 25-31 when the average cases per day was at 4 cases.
It was echoed throughout the health leaders’ presentations that the current COVID-19 situation is similar to how it was at the end of August 2020.
More variants, the health officials shared, are expected to continue to enter into Winona County — similar to how the now present Delta variant did.
It was shared during the meeting that, with the contagiousness of the Delta variant, breakthrough cases are making up about 28% of the county’s current cases, according to Schultz.
Schultz did say that getting vaccinated is still an important part of the battle against COVID-19 — especially as only about 54% of the county’s population is vaccinated — and booster shots should be received when possible.
“I know that we all understand that we’re not going to reach 100%, and likely not even 70% of people being vaccinated in our community. That said, we can slow down or stop the spread of infection, and we can reduce severe illness and hospitalization through masking as another line of defense,” Schultz said.
At this time, there are beds available at Winona Health for patients, but Schultz said recently there have been times when there are no beds available — both due to increases in cases and less staffing.
After the motion to rescind was brought up during the emergency city council meeting, Sherman said, “I made this decision on my own, based on the information that I had from my trusted health sources to try and save lives.
“I’ve said it before, I will say it again, inconvenience will never outweigh a human life in my mind,” Sherman added.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
"I know that we all understand that we're not going to reach 100%. ... That said, we can slow down or stop the spread of infection, and we can reduce severe illness and hospitalization through masking,"
Rochelle Schultz, CEO, Winona Health