City to test wells downstream from La Crosse airport for possible runoff of PFAS contamination

"What we found was that the PFAS chemicals are found in each of these areas in the groundwater, in various levels," said John Storlie, a hydrogeologist with The OS Group, one of the groups investigating the pollution event.

"The proposed standards are very, very low," he added, saying it's like "20 eye drops in an olympic-sized pool."

But the investigation has also revealed that the contamination of the groundwater from the PFAS, which is a type of chemical that does not break down, could be moving downstream to other drinking water sources.

"Because the flow is generally from the northwest to the southeast, the concerns would be for any wells that are downstream from the airport," Storlie said.

The city will begin offering free tests for between 120-130 private wells in the Island Park neighborhood, just south of the airport, as well as some wells along Fanta Reed and Fishermans Road.

Officials will continue to follow the water table downstream to determine how far the contamination has spread, but doesn't believe it's yet reached the Black River based on earlier testing.

If contamination is found from the new samples, the city will offer those residents bottled water until a long-term solution can be found.