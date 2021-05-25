 Skip to main content
Class of '21: Look for grad section in Wednesday's Tribune; share photos for gallery
alert top story

Class of '21: Look for grad section in Wednesday's Tribune; share photos for gallery

Recessional

With diplomas in hand, members of the Westby Area High School Class of 2021 close their graduation ceremony with the recessional, Saturday morning.

 Angie Cina

Congratulations to the Class of '21. As you cheer on your favorite graduate, share photos for the Class of '21 gallery that we'll post regularly for our readers on social media. We'll publish some of your photos too. 

Send photos to either news@lacrossetribune.com or letters@lacrossetribune.com. Include the graduate's name and school and your contact information. 

IN PHOTOS: Congrats to the Class of '21

Congratulations to the Class of '21. As you cheer on your favorite graduate, share photos for this gallery that we'll post regularly for our readers on social media. We'll publish some of your photos too. Westby grads are featured to start.

