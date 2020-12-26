Community collaboration? UW-La Crosse prof spearheads study study about fire, EMS cooperation

“I’m a big believer in the Wisconsin Idea and UW-L’s commitment to community outreach,” he explains. “And as a public administration scholar, working with local officials is an important part of my research agenda. It’s meaningful for me to be able to bring together the latest in academic research with the needs of local governments.”

Kovari says it’s important to allow students to be involved in projects like this. Chris Paul, who graduated in 2019, is listed as a co-author of the report. Paul is currently attending Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public Affairs, one of the nation’s top public affairs schools.

Saving taxpayer dollars while improving government services is always key in public administration, says Kovari. And the study found that was possible.

“Our study finds that significant cost savings can indeed occur alongside service improvements, like quicker response times to emergencies and increased capacity for fighting large fires,” he said. “The political tradeoff, however, is some reduced local control.”

Kovari will be available for local government leaders as they deliberate what’s best for their communities.