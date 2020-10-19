Community Foundation launches 'first of its kind' grant for racial equity in Black community

After the Skemps educated themselves on the racial inequity in the community around them, they called the La Crosse Community Foundation to see what they could do.

“When Sam called, he shared what his vision was. I think he thought we would have already had a fund that aligned with his vision and his interest, and the fact that we don’t already makes a statement all of its own,” said Jamie Schloegel with the foundation.

The Skemps have provided $50,000 as seed money for the Black Empowerment Fund, but it’s now open for community donations, and the Community Foundation will be matching all donations up to $25,000 through the end of the year.

“We know they could probably use $50 million rather than just $50,000, but we hope that the community will get involved and add to this Black Empowerment Fund,” Skemp said.

They knew they couldn’t launch the project on their own, though, so the foundation reached out to local activist Shaundel Spivey to ensure the fund would create real change in the local Black community.