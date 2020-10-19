Community Foundation launches 'first of its kind' grant for racial equity in Black community

The La Crosse Community Foundation announced a new grant program Thursday that is designed to support nonprofit organizations and activities, with guidance from the Black community, to work towards racial justice.
The Black Empowerment Fund will work to support projects and organizations with goals of racial equity and justice in mind, including Black community initiatives, arts and cultural programs, nonprofits with Black leaders, diversity, equity and inclusion training, and scholarships for Black students.
The fund was established by local community members Sam and Jean Skemp, who said their biracial granddaughter, Zoe, inspired the fund.
“Grandpa, you’re a racist,” Sam remembered Zoe telling him one day.
He objected to the notion, but Zoe persisted and sent him literature on white privilege and racial injustices, including the book “Waking Up White,” by Debbie Irving.
“That pointed out the racial injustices throughout society,” Sam said in a statement. “I was born and raised in La Crosse, so for much of my life, I’ve not been exposed to the problems facing people who are Black.”
“It’s a major problem out there, this thing called white privilege,” Sam said at the announcement of the fund Thursday. “It’s a ubiquitous problem, every aspect of our society has it. So we just thought the time had come for us to put our money where our mouth was.”
After the Skemps educated themselves on the racial inequity in the community around them, they called the La Crosse Community Foundation to see what they could do.
“When Sam called, he shared what his vision was. I think he thought we would have already had a fund that aligned with his vision and his interest, and the fact that we don’t already makes a statement all of its own,” said Jamie Schloegel with the foundation.
The Skemps have provided $50,000 as seed money for the Black Empowerment Fund, but it’s now open for community donations, and the Community Foundation will be matching all donations up to $25,000 through the end of the year.
“We know they could probably use $50 million rather than just $50,000, but we hope that the community will get involved and add to this Black Empowerment Fund,” Skemp said.
They knew they couldn’t launch the project on their own, though, so the foundation reached out to local activist Shaundel Spivey to ensure the fund would create real change in the local Black community.
“I thought it was very admirable, I think because often times people try to create things for people of color, Black people specifically, without them at the table and being represented. So I thought it meant a lot for them to be able to say, ‘We want to do this but how can we bring folks in to partner with us and make it worthwhile?’” Spivey said.
“And not be just another group of white folks making decisions on behalf of a community they aren’t a part of,” he said.
The fund is being celebrated by those involved, but they all acknowledge that it’s only a small part in the fight to resolve systemic racism and inequities in the community.
“I think it’s great that the La Crosse Community Foundation has decided to name something with such power and be very intentional about where this money goes,” Spivey said, who helps lead the group Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge, a group the foundation has in mind when starting this fund.
“Financial donations is a part of dealing with systemic racism and inequities. But it’s not the solve-all,” he said. “There’s still a piece of our own self-work that you have to do.”
“This is just one more resource that our community will have to draw on to bring those plans to fruition. It takes resources a lot of times to make great change. I think this is just one piece to that real change, but at least we’ll have this piece of the puzzle now,” Schloegel said.
Of over 250 different funds through the foundation, the Black Empowerment Fund is the first of its kind in the directness of its mission.
And while this year has brought on a lot of needs for the community, the fight for racial equity they did not want to get lost.
“For months, the pandemic has demanded our collective energy as we work together to keep our area families and our community safe,” Schloegel said. “However, the events of the past couple months have reminded us that the COVID-19 pandemic is but one of many challenges confronting our nation, including our own local community today.”
“The truth is that our individual and collective actions are needed to address systemic racism and build racial equity,” she said.
“We know at LCF that there is no easy fix to structural racism. But we think that philanthropy is uniquely positioned to invest in long term strategies that can build community strength and power. At a minimum,” Schloegel said, “I think that we can use our voice to denounce racism and discrimination in all of its forms, and use our resources to fund strong, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in our community.”
Those interested in donating to the Black Empowerment Fund can do so online at laxcommfoundation.com/donate/ — just type “Black Empowerment Fund” in the designation box.
