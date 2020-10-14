Community shows early support for police oversight board, but scope still uncertain

Members of the La Crosse community were able to share their thoughts on a possible new citizens oversight committee on policing during a virtual public forum Tuesday night.

Officials from both the city of La Crosse and La Crosse County are looking into the creation of the group, and in its early stages, want feedback from the community on what responsibilities and scope the board would have.

A handful of individuals spoke during the meeting, and some sent in emailed statements ahead of time, which all largely supported the creation of such a board.

The desired scope of the committee's responsibility varied, though.

"The word oversight," one La Crosse couple wrote in an email, "causes us some concern. We would vehemently oppose an oversight board sitting in judgement of police action and 'Monday-morning-quarterbacking.'"

Several other community members spoke in favor of the board to be able to review and take action on complaints about law enforcement officials, one person even suggesting that the board should produce a directory of police officers with name, photo and list of all public complaints.