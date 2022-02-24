Construction Equipment Repairer Advanced Leader Course students build skills at Fort McCoy

Soldiers from across the Army completed more than 240 hours of training to become advanced leaders in the service’s “91-Lima” career field during training at the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance facility at Fort McCoy.

The Soldiers were students in RTS-Maintenance’s Construction Equipment Repairer Advanced Leadership Course (ALC) in January and February.

The class is taught in two phases of instruction, according to the RTS-Maintenance staff. The first block includes 141 hours of training, and the second block is 103 hours.

The course introduces students to subjects such as shop safety and management of operational, maintenance, and historical records and forms on construction-related equipment, the course description states. The students also learn about the Army Oil Analysis Program, tool-control procedures, and prescribed load-list operations.

The military occupational specialty-specific training they receive in the course includes troubleshooting electrical, diesel engine, hydraulic, brake, and power-train systems. The students also receive 40 hours of Global Combat Support System (GCSS)-Army training with actual live system-usage dispatching and ordering parts.

Staff Sgt. Aaron Grondin with the Maine Army National Guard, Sgt. Zach Kunz with the Montana National Guard, and Sgt. Nathan Reminder with the Michigan Army National Guard were among the students working on a project for the course on Feb. 2.

Kunz said he appreciated everything in the course. “This has been a great experience,” he said.

RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy trains Soldiers in both active- and reserve-component. Staff Sgt. Alicia Curtis serves as the lead RTS-Maintenance instructor.

