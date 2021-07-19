 Skip to main content
Coulee Region Gospel Choir to present 'It's America'
Gospel Choir

The Coulee Region Gospel Choir in a 2018 file photo, performing its Christmas concert 

 Contributed

After a 14 month hiatus due to the pandemic, the Coulee Region Gospel Choir returns to the stage at the Olivet Lutheran Church on July 24 at 1:30 p.m. with the production of “It’s America.”

“In summer we usually try to do something lighter and patriotic,” said Ruth Grannum, executive director. “We did this three years ago; actually it’s the third time we’ve done it.”

Music Director Tim Jensen added that, “It talks about what’s good about America. It celebrates America and the people who got us here and how we’re privileged to live here.”

Concert highlights feature a Folded Flag of Honor ceremony led by Retired Army Sergeant 1st Class Michael L. Mesmer of West Salem, followed by a patriotic song medley sing-along led by former pastor Ray Miller.

Other special numbers include a vocal duet, a men’s quartet and a vocal ensemble directed by Ruth Grannum.

Part two of the program will feature the full choir singing, "It’s America," under the direction of Tim Jensen. A freewill offering will be taken to help defray expenses.

