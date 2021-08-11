Coulee Region Humane Society holds 'Sip to Save Lives: Under Your Own Woof!'

The Coulee Region Humane Society will host its second annual beer and wine event, “Sip to Save Lives: Under Your Own Woof!”

The group is taking pre-orders for its date night basket through September 19. Pick-up starts on Thursday, October 7 through Monday, October 11 during open business hours.

This unique event is highlighted by local beer and wine from vendors including wine from Lost Island, and beer from 608 Brewery, Pearl Street Brewery, and Sand Creek Brewing Co. The date night baskets will include an assortment of savory snacks and chocolate truffles, as well as two monogrammed reusable pint glasses.

The main sponsor is Mathy Construction, and additional sponsors are Altra Federal Credit Union, The Blu Group, La Crosse Veterinary Clinic, Pet Me Scratch Me, Thompson Animal Medical Center, Van Loon Animal Hospital, Wags & Whiskers, and Winona Veterinary.

Tickets for the date night baskets are $70 each and can be ordered at www.couleehumane.com/siptosave2021. You must be 21 to participate.

