Coulee Region RSVP to hold Handcraft Open House for non-profits

Coulee Region RSVP logo

A Handcraft Open House is being held this week at Coulee Region Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), 2920 East Avenue South, Suite 102 La Crosse for local non-profits and other organizations.

Coulee Region RSVP volunteers have been creating items to donate to those in need in the community. Some of the items that can be picked up for clients are  afghans, quilts, baby items, scarves, cancer turbans, walker and wheelchair bags, clothing protectors, hats, mittens, masks and greeting cards, all at no cost. 

Appointments must be made ahead of time and all safety precautions are in place for the event on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. .

Thousands of hours have gone into creating these items, over 3,000 pieces are ready to get out to those who need them the most in our community.

For more information or to support the work of Coulee Region RSVP, visit www.rsvplax.org.

