Country Boom music festival postponed until 2021

The local country music festival Country Boom will postpone its three-day event until next summer, officials announced Friday.
“We have held on as long as we could,” officials wrote in a release announcing the decision.
The event in West Salem usually brings in about 20,000 music fans, and was slated to host artists like Justin Moore and Dylan Scott on July 9-11, 2020.
Tickets already purchased will be redeemable for the new date — July 8-10, 2021 — with some added incentives of gift cards to local businesses, discounts for future tickets, possible merchandise and raffle prizes.
Tickets can also be refunded in full.
“It’s a difficult decision,” said Jon Holthaus, spokesperson and event organizer, who said the group was worried for its partnering organizations who depend on Country Boom for fundraisers, and for the area’s tourism industry, which is expected to take a big hit because of the pandemic.
Group members “started going down that road,” thinking of ways to make the event safe for fans and artists this summer still, but realized that enforcing safety protocols would be difficult.
“One person could infect 10,000 people very quickly,” Holthaus said.
This isn’t the first time the music festival organizers have had to make tough decisions. In 2018, it was in jeopardy after heavy rainfalls and storms.
“We appreciate the support. We had the big rain in 2018 and people stuck with us through that and had a good time,” Holthaus said.
“And obviously now a pandemic, which there’s no blueprint for, so everyone being very supportive has really helped us,” he said.
Sponsors offering gift certificates for ticket holders include Kwik Trip, Howie’s, Big Al’s, Old Crow, Moxie’s, Trempealeau Mountain and more to come.
With another year to plan the three-day event, organizers hope they can help find ways to encourage more fans to visit the fest during the day, by providing more food, seating and fine-tuned shuttle services.
“We have another year of planning to blow your socks off, and a lineup you won’t forget,” Holthaus said.
“I think we’re poised for 2021 to be on a whole new level.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.