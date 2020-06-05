Country Boom music festival postponed until 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The local country music festival Country Boom will postpone its three-day event until next summer, officials announced Friday.

“We have held on as long as we could,” officials wrote in a release announcing the decision.

The event in West Salem usually brings in about 20,000 music fans, and was slated to host artists like Justin Moore and Dylan Scott on July 9-11, 2020.

Tickets already purchased will be redeemable for the new date — July 8-10, 2021 — with some added incentives of gift cards to local businesses, discounts for future tickets, possible merchandise and raffle prizes.

Tickets can also be refunded in full.

“It’s a difficult decision,” said Jon Holthaus, spokesperson and event organizer, who said the group was worried for its partnering organizations who depend on Country Boom for fundraisers, and for the area’s tourism industry, which is expected to take a big hit because of the pandemic.

Group members “started going down that road,” thinking of ways to make the event safe for fans and artists this summer still, but realized that enforcing safety protocols would be difficult.

“One person could infect 10,000 people very quickly,” Holthaus said.