Country star Aaron Lewis to perform at La Crosse Center

Platinum recording artist Aaron Lewis has announced a Fall tour beginning October 2 through mid-December with a stop at the La Crosse Center on Sunday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

Unlike his other solo acoustic tours, Aaron will perform with a full band, the Stateliners.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday, August 19 at 10 a.m. General public Friday, August 20 at 11 a.m. To purchase tickets visit www.AaronLewisMusic.com , www.lacrossecenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com or visit the La Crosse Center Box Office 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Earlier this month Lewis released a new single, “Am I The Only One” from his album to be released later this year. The single debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart, No. 2 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales and No. 14 on the Hot 100.

Throughout his more than two-decade career, whether topping the charts as front man of hard rock band Staind, or as No.1 artist on the Country charts as a solo artist, Aaron Lewis has always been painfully honest in his music.

“That’s all I’ve ever done,” says Aaron. “My songs have always been me wearing my heart, emotions, misfortunes and sins on my sleeve. I don’t feel like it would be genuine or worthy if it wasn’t.”

