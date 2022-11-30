County approves $1.3 million of APRA for town flood projects

La Crosse County approved funding for nine grants totaling $1.3 million to improve stormwater infrastructure in the towns of Campbell, Holland, Shelby, and Onalaska. The funding will support projects that mitigate flooding, improve water quality and make community infrastructure more resilient to flooding.

The grants were approved as a whole on Monday, Nov. 28 by the Planning, Resources and Development meeting with a 4-1 vote. County Supervisor Ken Schlimgen voted nay because he wanted to vote for the grants on an individual basis. Schlimgen did not want to award large grants to some towns that were not contributing as much funding as other towns.

Grant money comes from the county’s Stormwater Infrastructure Grant Program, funded with $2 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation. The program was designed to help unincorporated towns and rural areas from increasingly frequent flood events.

The county received nine conceptual applications, projects that need to be investigated and designed, for grants up to $50,000. They approved six applications.

Designed projects, infrastructure proposals that are designed and “shovel-ready,” were eligible for up to $500,000. The county received five designed applications and approved three.

Conceptual Applications (total $147,300)

Town of Campbell – Lakeshore, Plainview, Jerald – $27,000

Town of Campbell – Pierce, Youngdale – $27,000

Town of Campbell – Spillway, Lakeview – $22,500

Town of Holland – Gaynors Rolling Hills – $10,800

Town of Shelby – Boma Road – $35,000

Town of Shelby – Ebner Coulee – $25,000

Designed Applications (total $1,150,520)

$500,000 Town of Shelby – Wedgewood Valley

$420,480 Town of Onalaska – Apple Valley

$230,040 Town of Onalaska – Thunderbird Hills

All applications included applicant funding that had to be at least 10% of the total engineering and construction costs.

The Town of Shelby project will receive the maximum in funding for a designed project, plus a further $210,000 in applicant funding. The project will involve ditching, upgrading storm sewers and installation of sediment control structures along Valley Road to protect about 150 homes from flooding. Recent flash floods in the area caused about $280,000 in damage to public infrastructure.

The Town of Onalaska designed projects will receive a total of $650,000 in grant funding supported by $72,000 in applicant funding. The projects will include ditching, increasing driveway culvert sizes and construction of infiltration basins to protect against damaging floods.

Applications for the grant funding were scored by county staff. The grant program was open to unincorporated parts of the county, which includes towns and rural areas. Projects on public land or easements that improve water quality and increase the resiliency of stormwater infrastructure were eligible.

A second stormwater application cycle ends April 17, 2023. Applicants that won conceptual funding in the first round are encouraged to apply for designed funding in subsequent funding cycles.