County approves funds to provide short-term housing to child-welfare families

La Crosse County Health and Human Services Board unanimously approved funds to provide short-term emergency housing to families who have cases with the child welfare system due to housing instability.

On Tuesday night, the committee voted to accept $120,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) as a part of the two-year pilot program “Family Keys.” Two other counties in Wisconsin are eligible for funding: Marathon and Wood counties.

La Crosse County was selected as a recipient due to need and readiness to take on a pilot program, according to Isaac Hoffman, supervisor at La Crosse County Human Services and project lead for Family Keys program.

Health and Human Services Board Chair Tina Tryggestad is grateful that the state recognizes the work La Crosse County has been doing to help the community.

“The goal of all of us, especially at human services, is to do the most good possible,” said Tryggestad, who represents District 13. “It’s heartwarming to know that La Crosse County’s history of innovation means that the state of Wisconsin turns to us when there’s opportunities such as this.”

According to the state’s Department of Children and Families, 10% of children nationally are removed from their homes due to unsafe or unstable housing. Family Keys is aimed at ensuring no child is separated from their parents in the child welfare system, or prevented from re-unifying due to not having safe and stable housing.

“I think one of the great things about the program so far is although it is being initiated by pretty large entities, they have had from the jump a huge emphasis on local planning,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman and the Human Services department have been meeting regularly to discuss what short-term housing solutions will look like in La Crosse. Additionally, there have been conversations with local organizations interested in being involved.

“The [housing] crisis is so vast and so complicated that it can’t be fixed by one entity. It’s definitely a community issue that’s going to require so much collaboration,” Tryggestad said. “Every piece helps, every piece of effort, every amount of money helps.”

Families eligible for the funding include those who have an assessment or ongoing child welfare case related to safety concerns in the home, families with children at risk of removal from the home due to housing insecurity and families unable to reunify due to a current lack of adequate housing.

Eligible families can expect to be notified about the Family Keys resource by the social workers assigned to their child-welfare cases.

Short-term housing funds will be available until June 30, 2023 and may be used for hotel costs, short-term rentals and a variety of other expenses related to finding and maintaining housing, such as security deposits, housing application fees or utility costs.

By accepting the funds and participating in the Family Keys collaborative, La Crosse County will be eligible to apply for additional funding to support more medium-term housing approaches for child welfare-engaged families.