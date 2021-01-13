County board set to approve up to $100,000 in homeless prevention funds

"Depending on the household situation, what their needs are, they're then routed into the appropriate funding stream for resources," said supervisor Kim Cable, and the Housing and Community Services Director for CouleeCap, Inc.

"So we aren't duplicating services," she said, "we are simply trying to maximize and leverage our resources in a way that we can serve the most families."

Cable said that households in need of long-term assistance with rent and other needs will likely be referred to the county's aid program.

Households with an income at or below 80% of the La Crosse County median income level would be eligible for the rent support.

But the funds also would be available to assist with utility payments, security deposits, childcare, vehicle or household repairs, eviction prevention and job security, according to the resolution.

This direct aid will be used by clients of Independent Living Resources, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative, and a breakdown of the expected usage is expected to come before a full vote next week.

Officials said they also expect to see more relief in the coming weeks and months from the second stimulus bill passed by Congress.