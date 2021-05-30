County Connection: 'I’d still be on the streets if not for drug court'

A few years ago, Missy Bakkestuen was homeless and living out of a backpack. She’d crash on friends’ couches when she could and often got into trouble with the police.

Bakkestuen had a substance use disorder and had been in and out of trouble with the law for 10 years. But when an opportunity to participate in La Crosse County’s Drug Treatment Court was given to Bakkestuen, and she took it.

She graduated from the program in 2020 and hasn’t looked back since. Bakkestuen now manages Serenity Waters Spa in Holmen, and works for O’Brien Associates, helping to hire loss prevention agents for a major retail chain across two states.

“A very big part of me believes I’d still be on the streets if not for drug court,” Bakkestuen said recently.

Drug courts are specifically for persons with substance use disorders. They offer individuals the opportunity to enter long-term treatment and court supervision rather than receiving a jail sentence.

La Crosse County operates both drug and OWI (operating while intoxicated) courts that each year keep dozens of people out of jail and instead put them on a path to recovery. Bakkestuen is one of the program’s many success stories. She vividly remembers the day she graduated from drug court.