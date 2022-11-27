County to eliminate revenue from jail calls, provide free phone time

At the start of the new year, people incarcerated at the La Crosse County Jail will be the first in the state to get 30 free minutes of phone calls each day.

On Nov. 14, the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors passed two motions to make this a reality. The first motion was to eliminate county revenue from inmate phone calls, the second was to add $75,000 to the 2023 budget to foot the bill of phone calls for people who are incarcerated at the county jail. Both motions passed unanimously.

“This was righting the wrongs that have existed for a while, and I’m hoping that we can keep it this way permanently in La Crosse,” said county board supervisor David Pierce. “What we’re talking about here is removing barriers from people that need intervention for mental health and substance abuse issues. Charging them 21 cents a minute is just an increased barrier.”

Individuals at La Crosse County Jail have to pay $0.21 per minute for phone calls, making the average 15-minute call about $3.15. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, calls will be completely free.

The county would receive about 70% of the phone bill as revenue, totaling about $7,500 per year, according to county board supervisor Dillon Mader. The rest of the calling costs would go to Securus, the correctional telecommunications company that contracts with the county.

“Twenty-seven of the 27 board members that were there decided that they didn’t want to be making a profit off of the most poor families in our society,” Pierce said. “It was a great moment for the county board to show that we can unite on things that matter to our community.”

Phone calls from jail not only provide connection to loved ones for those who are incarcerated but are one of the only ways someone can prepare for release while in jail. In many instances, people who have a release date want to set up treatment for substance abuse, mental health and make sure they have a safe place to stay after release.

During the county budget meeting, a couple of community members spoke to the benefits of providing free phone calls.

“It is a struggle for a lot of people struggling with mental health or substance abuse to have a plan before they leave. The highest rate of death for overdose is for inmates being released and relapsing,” Jennifer Sobkowiak, a recovery navigator from Coulee Recovery Center, said at the county meeting.

‘I know how it feels not to have anything in there’

Chloe Seelig, 27, and Mariah Williamson, 24, are students at Western Technical College’s Project Proven, a re-entry program that helps formerly incarcerated individuals get an education, job training, employment and other services. Both women have served time at La Crosse County Jail and know first-hand the difficulties of maintaining contact with loved ones on the outside but how important that connection can be.

“I know how it feels not to have anything in there,” said Seelig, who is working on certificates in rapid prototyping and framing. Some of her friends are still incarcerated so she puts money on their accounts for phone calls when she can afford it.

“(The) majority of people that are in there are addicted, like a good portion of them are struggling with addiction,” said Seelig. “So it’s that make-or-break moment when you first leave jail if you’re actually going to succeed or not. You need to have things in place, you need to have somewhere to go.”

Williamson, who is interested in studying marketing, said she would only get phone time if another incarcerated person offered to buy her time. “I’d just go for months sometimes without talking to anybody,” she said.

“A lot of people are scared to get out of jail because they don’t have a place to go and they don’t have anything set up, they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go right back to the streets and how I’m used to,’” Williamson added. “Now (with free calls) you can call people and have it set up, so it’s reassuring and not so scary to go back.”

Seelig, who struggled with her mental health both inside jail and outside, said when she would get a couple dollars added to her account she would have to pick between calling her mom, buying coffee or shampoo.

“I feel like the fact that La Crosse is the first county to take this step is really exciting for me because I hope that that means that it’s opening the doors for lots of other great things to happen,” Seelig said.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors was considering offering free phone calls, but the motion was delayed because of budgetary considerations in March 2022.

Elsewhere in Wisconsin, the cost of a 15-minute county jail call as of 2018 ranged from as low as $1.80 for 15 minutes in Jefferson, Sheboygan and Vernon counties to $14.77 in Green and Polk counties, according to a Prison Policy Initiative survey of 30 counties.

Like all budget items, the county only approved the $75,000 for 2023. Pierce hopes providing free phone calls will become a regular budget item.

“Ultimately, we would like to see if this helps reduce risk of recidivism,” said Pierce. “If these people who are incarcerated get the mental health or substance abuse treatment that they need ... it might decrease or hopefully eliminate the number of times that they come back to the jail, which will save the taxpayer dollars.”

“So that’s my hope that not only is this a humanitarian thing to do, my hope is that this is also the fiscally smart thing to do,” Pierce concluded.