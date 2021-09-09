COVID-19 spike spurs local blood plea

A rise in COVID cases has local healthcare officials asking the public to help with an urgent need for blood.

“Due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin mobile blood collections are down more than 16,000 units of blood this year,” said Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill. “To maintain a three-day supply of lifesaving blood, Versiti needs on average 10,500 donors per week across its footprint.”

To help meet the need, Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are joining forces to hold a two-day blood drive Sept. 22 and 23 from noon – 5 p.m. at Tomah’s Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.

“Blood donations are urgently needed as we face ongoing challenges in blood collection due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases nationally, as well as new data on the Delta variant,” Cogdill said. All blood types are needed, Cogdill said to assure Versiti has the blood needed to serve community hospitals and maintain a stable blood supply. Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.