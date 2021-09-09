COVID-19 spike spurs local blood plea

A rise in COVID cases has local healthcare officials asking the public to help with an urgent need for blood.
“Due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin mobile blood collections are down more than 16,000 units of blood this year,” said Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill. “To maintain a three-day supply of lifesaving blood, Versiti needs on average 10,500 donors per week across its footprint.”
To help meet the need, Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are joining forces to hold a two-day blood drive Sept. 22 and 23 from noon – 5 p.m. at Tomah’s Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.
“Blood donations are urgently needed as we face ongoing challenges in blood collection due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases nationally, as well as new data on the Delta variant,” Cogdill said. All blood types are needed, Cogdill said to assure Versiti has the blood needed to serve community hospitals and maintain a stable blood supply. Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.
The drives are being held at Tomah’s Recreation Park due to continued COVID visitor restrictions at Tomah Health. “We are extremely thankful to the Tomah Parks & Recreation Dept., for continued use of Recreation Park for our drives,” Tomah Health Marketing & Public Relations director Eric Prise said. He said donors are encouraged to register for a donation time at www.tomahhealth.org.
To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. While the process for whole blood donation usually takes about one hour, the blood collection itself is usually about 10 minutes.
BloodCenter officials remind the public that the blood donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus. The SARS CoV-2 antibody test continues on all donations as part of standard testing. Donors looking for more information regarding the antibody test can visit www.versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information#FAQs