Creative Imperatives Festival returns to UW-La Crosse

The UW-L School of Visual and Performing Arts has announced the return of the Creative Imperatives Festival.

ADAPTATION: Transformation, Resilience and Impact will run on Monday, Feb. 28, and Tuesday, March 1, on the UW-L campus. All sessions are free and open to the public.

This year’s festival will celebrate the constantly evolving nature of the arts: finding inspiration in one work of art to create another, reconfiguring ways of work to embrace technology or survive a pandemic, and reinventing itself to help engage the community in conversations around social and cultural questions

Featured guests include composer Steven Bryant, artist Leslie Iwai and Minneapolis-based Theater Mu. The festival will showcase the idea of adaptation — in all of these forms — through workshops, presentations, open studios and performances from faculty and students in Art, Communication Studies, English, Music and Theatre Arts departments.

Festival highlights:

Learn about Dada Collage and then put it into action by using this art form to explore self-reflective narratives related to experiencing the pandemic. The goal of Creating Correspondence through Collage, offered at 1:10 p.m. Monday Feb. 28, in Room 203 of the Center for the Arts, is for participants to consider their own transformation and resilience.

In two separate sessions, the Department of Theatre Arts will showcase how adaptation is essential to their work. A documentary film exploring the process of creating the world premiere play Severe Clear will be screened during the Creating Documentary Drama session at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Annett Recital Hall. Adapting Classics in a Pandemic will feature director Greg Parmeter in conversation about the transformation of Moliere’s play “The Misanthrope” to a modern satire about Gen-Z social media influencers told entirely through a series of Zoom meetings at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, in Room 116 of the Center for the Arts.

The High Art of Adaptation in Jazz and African American Music will showcase how the essence of jazz is found in adaptation and dialogue between musical cultures at 11 a.m. March 1 in Room 56 of the Center for the Arts.

Student writers and artists from The Catalyst will read and show their work and discuss how the conditions of life during COVID-19 pandemic have led to adaptations in what and how they create. This session will be held at 2:15 p.m. March 1 in the Annett Recital Hall of the Center for the Arts.







2022 Festival Guests

Steven Bryant: Steven Bryant’s music is chiseled in its structure and intent, fusing lyricism, dissonance, silence, technology, and humor into lean, skillfully-crafted works that enthrall listeners and performers alike. Winner of the ABA Ostwald award and three-time winner of the NBA Revelli Award, Steven Bryant’s music for wind ensemble has reshaped the genre. A prolific composer, his substantial catalogue of music is regularly performed throughout the world. Recently, his Ecstatic Waters was premiered by the Minnesota Orchestra to “unanimous, rapturous acclaim.” The son of a professional trumpeter and music educator, he strongly values music education, and his creative output includes a number of works for young and developing musicians. You can learn more about Steven at www.stevenbryant.com.

Discussion: Musical Versatility and Advocacy, 9:55 a.m. Monday, Feb 28, in the Annett Recital Hall, Center for the Arts

Discussion: Arts Study as Social Justice Action, 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in Room 56 of the Center for the Arts

Lecture/Concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, in the Annett Recital Hall, Center for the Arts

Leslie Iwai: Leslie Iwai is an installation artist and sculptor whose studies in mathematics, chemistry and architecture (MArch, Virginia Tech) inform her passion to bring unusual connections found in her research and artistic process to the surface for others’ ruminations and inspiration. As the first recipient of the Bemis Community Arts Fellowship (2005) and, most recently, as the first Artist-in-Residence for Intervarsity’s Urbana 2018 and a 2021 finalist for the Forward Art Prize, Leslie has had many awards, solo exhibits, and residencies. Her work is in numerous private and public collections, including Duncan Aviation and the Omaha Public Art Commission. Leslie has taught in both academic and community settings in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico. She has been a contributing writer and artist for Image Journal, SEEN (CIVA) and The Well (InterVarsity). She enjoys living in and exploring Wisconsin with her husband, where she creates art and collaborates and connects with her community. When not in her studio, Leslie can often be found hunting for treasures at thrift stores or walking on trails near her home in Middleton, Wisconsin. You can view her artwork at www.leslieiwai.com.

Gallery Installation: Winter’s Spring: An Ältere Garten, beginning Monday, Feb. 28, at UW-L Art Gallery. Also note: the final piece in this exhibition, a cloud mobile created with art students in print media and sculpture will be installed between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday

Artist Talk, noon on Tuesday, March 1, in the Annett Recital Hall, Center for the Arts

Theater Mu: As one of the largest Asian American theater companies in the nation, Theater Mu produces great performances born of arts, equity, and justice. Founded in 1992, Mu tells stories from the heart of the Asian American experience, presenting a fusion of traditional and contemporary artistic influences, which range from classics to up-and-coming voices in our community. Theater Mu’s continuing goal to celebrate and empower the Asian American community through theater is achieved through mainstage productions, emerging artist support, and educational outreach programs. Theater Mu was named a Regional Cultural Treasure by the McKnight and Ford foundations through a national initiative which honors organizations that have made a significant impact on our cultural landscape over decades

Theater Mu is a member of the Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists as well as a member of the Twin Cities Theatres of Color Coalition, proudly standing alongside New Native Theatre, Pangea World Theater, Penumbra Theatre and Teatro Del Pueblo. Mu (pronounced MOO) is the Korean pronunciation of the Chinese character for the shaman/ artist/warrior who connects the heavens and the earth through the tree of life. You can learn more about the company at www.theatermu.org

Workshop/Discussion: Actor, Audience, Agency: An Interactive Workshop with Theater Mu artists Morgen Chang, Clay Man Soo and Hope Nordquist at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in Frederick Theatre, Morris Hall

Performance and Discussion: The Importance of “Seeing Ourselves” with Theater Mu artists Clay Man Soo, Wesley Mouri and Hope Nordquist at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in Toland Theatre, Center for the Arts

For a full event schedule, please visit https://www.uwlax.edu/event/creative-imperatives.

