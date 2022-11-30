Crisis intervention training for community hosted by LCPD, county, sheriff’s department

Community members in La Crosse participated in the first crisis intervention training hosted by a coalition made up of the La Crosse Police Department, the La Crosse County Human Services Crisis Program and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department.

A little more than 20 people joined the two-day Crisis Intervention Partners (CIP) training on Nov. 29 and 30. They were from the Coulee Recovery Center, YMCA, WisCorps, Boys & Girls Club, Onalaska School District and La Crosse Fire Department.

“We know that it’s not only law enforcement who interact with people with mental illnesses,” said Avrie Schott, captain of Professional Standards and Community Services for LCPD. “So we recognized that more people in the community would benefit from this training.”

This is the first time the coalition, called Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), has held CIP training. Training guidelines are provided by the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI).

Schott said they hope to host the training annually.

Programming over the two days included guest speakers and a variety of workshops, including trauma informed care, community de-escalation skills, youth mental health and personal self-care.

Danielle Fortney and Jennifer Sobkowiak, both recovery navigators at Coulee Recovery, have had previous training in trauma informed care, but appreciated this training for its community building aspect.

“​​On a daily basis, we have people coming in and out of our doors that are dealing with crises, and we have to deescalate the situation and help them figure it out,” Sobkowiak said. “Everybody here works with these types of situations, and we're all coming together so we can collaborate.”

Sobkowiak has noticed local officers having compassion and empathy for people struggling with a mental illness, which she said is comforting to the community.

Fortney added that she appreciates the support.

“I really appreciate the La Crosse Police Department being a part of this kind of training and learning new skills,” Fortney said. “I have noticed at Coulee, the Neighborhood Resource Officers that come in are just wonderfully trained to handle crisis patients.”

During the second day of CIP training, newly elected sheriff John Siegel spoke to the group about how crucial crisis intervention training is from his perspective as both a law enforcement officer and a parent of a child with autism.

“I do crisis intervention and de-escalation every single day,” Siegel said. “So when you think about families out there who go through a de-escalation every single day, sometimes they call because they​​ just want some help restabilizing the situation. Sometimes that's working with crisis intervention and sometimes it's just our officers, or the city police department, coming in, bringing a fresh face and a person to try to calm the situation.”

In addition to training community partners, the Crisis Intervention Team provides training for the La Crosse Police Department. Schott said that half of the police staff has been trained in crisis intervention and their goal is to reach 100% of CIT-trained staff. They are hosting a CIT training next week for LCPD officers who haven’t gone through the program yet.

LCPD is part of the "One Mind Pledge," a campaign by the International Association of Chiefs of Police to ensure successful interactions between law enforcement and persons with mental health conditions and intellectual/developmental disabilities. Departments that complete all four required strategies will be recognized members of the campaign.

Schott said the trainings have been extremely beneficial for local law enforcement because it provides tools for someone to use while responding to someone in crisis. It also helps law enforcement officers connect with community partners who have additional resources to assist someone with a mental illness.

“Our goal is to de-escalate the situation and have the best outcome for the community members, but also for the officers,” Schott said. “We know that by providing these skills to them, allowing them to recognize what are the signs and symptoms of someone living with mental illness, it has a better outcome for everyone involved.”