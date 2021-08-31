Darryll Stinson to open fall ethics lecture series at Viterbo

Darryll Stinson, motivational speaker, will present “You’re Enough!: A Game-Changing Mental Health Belief” at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre as part of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership’s fall lecture series.

This talk will help establish a culture of authenticity, transparency, and love across campus that will help students live mentally healthy. Stinson will teach audience members mental health practices and high-performance habits to help them discover their most authentic, powerful self.

Stinson’s ultimate goal in life is to be known for how he loves and gives. After attempting to end his life due to a severe back injury that ended his career as a NCAA Division I athlete, Stinson received a second chance and realized that his life mattered.

Now an entrepreneur, pastor, best-selling author, hip-hop artist, motivational speaker, and founder of SecondChanceAthletes.com, Stinson shares his life experiences of overcoming addiction, childhood rejection, mental illnesses, bad “street life” decisions, and multiple suicide attempts. He’s been featured on FOX, ABC, and some of the top podcasts in the world.